Gokuldas' Karnataka unit to lay off workers, 1,400 jobs at stake

BENGALURU: A cloud of uncertainty looms over 1,400 garment workers in Karnataka after a unit of Gokuldas Exports, a maker and supplier of garments for large American and European brands, said it would undertake job cuts and possible closure of its plant at Srirangapatana, about 100 km from Bengaluru.

A notice signed by the Euro Clothing Company-II (ECC) plant manager states that there will be layoffs but did not specify anything more, leaving its workers in a state of despair.

ECC-II was set up on 1 July 2010 and is one of the biggest garment makers in the country. The decision to cut jobs has angered employees and trade union activists alike.

"The management of the company has decided to lay off the workers at Srirangapatna plant with effect from June 8, 2020, in the interest of the plant and also to save the employment of the workmen," according to the notice, signed by Manjunath.S, the factory manager.

The company, in its notice, says that covid-19 impacted its business and exports, and that its order position has dwindled to zero. It said closure of retail outlets, malls and other businesses has impacted the company. It added that Indian retailers had cancelled their orders with the company at least till the end of the year.

Hundreds of employees carried out agitations against the plant on Saturday. "They are not sharing any information and our lives are at stake," said one 24-year old employee at the plant, requesting not to be named.

Several industries in Karnataka and the rest of India face an uncertain future due to the impact of the covid- 19 induced lockdown that kept businesses closed for nearly three months.

The district administration is trying to mediate a truce between the management and workers who fear an adverse outcome.

"They waited for the shift to end at 5.30 pm and told us there will be lay-offs," Naveen Kumar, an employee and organising secretary of the garment workers’ trade union said.

He says that the company needed to give a month's notice and inform the labour department of their decision to cut jobs or close the plant.

With little income from agriculture, the labour-intensive garments and textiles sector has become a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people in rural and urban areas across the country.

The industry argues that it has had little business and is forced to make difficult choices like cut employment or shut shop as demand continues to remain sluggish globally due to the fear around covid-19 pandemic that has affected over 200 countries worldwide.

Workers say they will continue their agitation even as the district administration tries to work out a truce between the two sides.

