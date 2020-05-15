The second tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal year (2020-21), which opened on Monday, will close for subscription today. It has come at a time when gold prices are seeing renewed strength on expectations of further stimulus to combat the impact of coronavirus on economies and fresh US-China tensions. On MCX, gold futures edged higher to ₹46,792 per 10 gram, not far from record highs of ₹47,327 per 10 gram, hit last month.

The issue price of the latest gold bond scheme has been fixed at 4,590 per gram while the issue date is May 19. Those applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of bond will be ₹4,540 per gram of gold.

Sovereign gold bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government of India.

In April the government had also issued the Series 1 tranche of gold bonds and the latest one comes at a time when gold is attracting strong investment demand. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.15% to a multi-year high of 1,104.72 tonnes on Thursday.

Gold ETFs, offered by mutual funds in India, saw an inflow of ₹731 crore last month.

The issue price of sovereign gold bonds is fixed based on recent closing price of gold as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd for gold of 999 purity.

The minimum permissible investment in gold bonds is one gram of gold and they have a maturity period of eight years.

The Reserve Bank of India will also issue gold bonds in June, July, August and September. Investors can also purchase gold bonds from secondary markets as they are traded on exchanges.

