Gold demand could hurt as import duty hiked

“The gold price currently at Rs53,000 level is already off from the high of around Rs57,000 seen earlier. Hence, we believe the increase in import duty is not likely to impact consumer demand much as the rise in prices will be offset by the already lower market price. While the current consumer demand has been moderate compared to last quarter due to inflationary pressures, but we are hopeful of it bouncing back before the festive season," said Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds.