Gold discount in India nearly doubles even as prices fall

Gold discounts in India widened this week amid a winding up of wedding season and a rise in prices from recent lows. Dealers in India offered a discount of up to $9 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, higher than last week's $5 discount, according to news agency Reuters. Gold rates in India include 10.75% import and 3% GST. As wedding season is coming to an end, retail demand this month is likely to be muted.

