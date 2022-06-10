Gold discounts in India jump to highest in nearly 2 months2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 04:15 PM IST
- Gold price in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST
Gold discounts in India widened to highest in nearly two months as firm prices and end of the wedding season impacted retail demand. Dealers in India this week were offering a discount of up to $10 an ounce over official domestic prices, according to a Reuters report, up from the last week's discount of $9. Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.