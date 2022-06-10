Gold discounts in India jump to highest in nearly 2 months

“We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the U.S. inflation data. Gold has support at $1840-1830, while resistance is at $1862-1871. Silver has support at $21.55-21.35, while resistance is at $22.05-22.25. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹50,740–50,510, while resistance is at Rs51,280–51,450. Silver has support at Rs61,050-60,650, while resistance is at Rs61,880–62,410," he added.