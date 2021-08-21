Gold hallmarking: The Centre on Saturday urged the jewellery body GJC to reconsider its decision to go on strike on Monday (23 August) against the implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery.

The GJC (All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council) has been protesting against the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery with HUID (hallmark unique identification number) and has called for a nationwide 'token strike' on 23 August.

Gold hallmarking has been made mandatory from 16 June this year in a phased manner. The government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and Union Territories for the phase-1 implementation. Before 16 June, gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, was voluntary in nature.

Today, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that he heard that some associations have given a call for strike. "Strike for what?… The government is listening to every issue raised by stakeholders. The idea of strike is uncalled for," Tiwari said.

In a recent meeting held on 19 August with industry stakeholders, Tiwari said many jewellers' associations had opposed the strike and said they support the new system as it has become a brand name for small and medium jewellers in the country.

"If some people (jewellers) have problems, there is no basis for that. Those who are thinking about strike, I want to appeal to them that they will not get a more sensitive and responsive government than the current one," he said.

Tiwari asked the jewellery body GJC to reconsider its decision and take back the call for strike. "We will regularly have dialogue with you. HUID is in the interest of the country and consumers. This is a big initiative," he said, adding that the government is always ready to address the concerns of jewellers.

He said that government had been accessible and sensitive to the demands of the jewellery industry and shown an exemplary sense of appreciation and accommodation of their genuine demands. He said the government constituted a high-level Expert Committee before the scheme of mandatory hallmarking was launched, and the committee had three meetings.

After the launch of mandatory hallmarking, an advisory committee was constituted to recommended measures for smooth implementation of the mandatory hallmarking. This Committee had six meetings and submitted its report to the government a few days back. The last meeting with the stakeholders was held on 19th August in which representatives of manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, consumer groups, AHCs, all of them participated.

"The call for strike by certain sections of the jewellery industry, therefore, was highly uncalled for. In the stakeholders meeting on 19th August representatives of several organisations had condemned the idea of strike by some and extended full support to the HUID-based hallmarking scheme," he added. Tiwari also shared the details of the steps taken by the government to accommodate the demands of the jewellery industry.

He emphasised that the scheme had been a grand success and after having hallmarked more than one crore pieces of jewellery, it made no sense to be talking about the postponement or withdrawal of the scheme.

The BIS DG reiterated that HUID-based hallmarking was a win-win situation for everyone, as it brings about transparency in the functioning of the industry, ensures consumers’ right to get right stuff for their money and obviates the chances of Inspector Raj. He appealed to the members of industry to extend their full cooperation in the implementation of the scheme and desist from strike and such activities, as Government was fully committed to address their genuine demands.

