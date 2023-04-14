Gold holds near one-year highs as US Fed seen pausing rate hikes2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,035.49 per ounce by 0935 GMT, with prices holding just below last session's highs since 9 March. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,049.40.
Gold prices held near one-year high on Friday as US economic data reinforced that Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate-hiking cycle, which drove non-yielding bullion towards a second straight weekly rise.
