India is a nation of varied delicacies with every state offering its own flavour to entice our taste buds. Hyderabad is known for its experiments with dishes and some people make a special trip to the city to taste the innovative mix of the food offered by the city. In another such experiment, a café in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has a new addition to its menu- 'Gold Idli'.

Krishna Idly Cafe in Banjara Hills is offering 24 Karat Gold Idli which is priced at a whopping ₹1,200 per plate. The Idli is presented very lavishly with rose petals and edible gold paper. The innovative dish is viral on social media with people sharing their reactions to the idea with some even questioning the limit of experiments. The Indian obsession with gold or anything that glitters is slowly coming into our kitchens now and the observer of the food industry believes that with the right marketing, such dishes can go really big despite being overpriced. Here are some glimpses of the much talked 'Gold Idli' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja♡ (@foodnlifestyleby_pooja)

Hyderabad is the culinary gem of South India, tantalizing taste buds with a rich tapestry of flavors. Spicy and tangy, the iconic Hyderabadi Haleem is a slow-cooked meat delicacy cherished during Ramadan. Irresistible street eats like crispy dosas, spicy Mirchi Bajji, and sweet Qubani ka Meetha add to the city's vibrant food culture. From royal delicacies to humble delights, Hyderabad's diverse cuisine truly reflects its history and embraces every palate with warm hospitality.

And this is not the only innovation by the food streets of Hyderabad, malai khoya gulab jamun bun, gulab jamun bhajji, and gold dosa are some other interesting examples of the combinations the city offers. It is like a dream world for food lovers to roam around the enjoy unconventional and creative combinations.