‘Gold Idli’ becomes latest food obsession for Hyderabad but...1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Gold Idli is presented very lavishly with rose petals and edible gold paper
India is a nation of varied delicacies with every state offering its own flavour to entice our taste buds. Hyderabad is known for its experiments with dishes and some people make a special trip to the city to taste the innovative mix of the food offered by the city. In another such experiment, a café in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has a new addition to its menu- 'Gold Idli'.
Hyderabad is the culinary gem of South India, tantalizing taste buds with a rich tapestry of flavors. Spicy and tangy, the iconic Hyderabadi Haleem is a slow-cooked meat delicacy cherished during Ramadan. Irresistible street eats like crispy dosas, spicy Mirchi Bajji, and sweet Qubani ka Meetha add to the city's vibrant food culture. From royal delicacies to humble delights, Hyderabad's diverse cuisine truly reflects its history and embraces every palate with warm hospitality.
And this is not the only innovation by the food streets of Hyderabad, malai khoya gulab jamun bun, gulab jamun bhajji, and gold dosa are some other interesting examples of the combinations the city offers. It is like a dream world for food lovers to roam around the enjoy unconventional and creative combinations.