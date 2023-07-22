‘Gold Idli’ becomes latest food obsession for Hyderabad but...

India is a nation of varied delicacies with every state offering its own flavour to entice our taste buds. Hyderabad is known for its experiments with dishes and some people make a special trip to the city to taste the innovative mix of the food offered by the city. In another such experiment, a café in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has a new addition to its menu- 'Gold Idli'.

