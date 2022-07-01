Gold import duty: Jewellers urge govt to review hike

According to Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking, in an attempt to stem the steep decline in the rupee and curb the widening trade deficit, which has soared to record highs of $23.33 bln in May amid rising import bills, the government has raised the import duty on gold by 5% in a surprise move, which makes the import duty on gold as 12.50%, while the effective duty on gold will be 15%, including the 2.5% Agri Cess, as social welfare surcharge of 0.75% has been exempted. In all, the net duty change will be 4.25%. Gold also attracts an additional 3% GST, which means the total levies on gold will be 18.45%.

