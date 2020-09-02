Home >News >India >Gold imports in August doubles to hit 8-month peak
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Gold imports in August doubles to hit 8-month peak

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 01:44 PM IST Reuters

India imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago

MUMBAI : India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to the highest level in eight months on an improvement in investment demand and as some jewellers restocked after New Delhi eased lockdowns, a government source said on Wednesday.

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, August imports surged to $3.7 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago, he added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout