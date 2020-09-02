Gold imports in August doubles to hit 8-month peak

Gold imports in August doubles to hit 8-month peak1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
India imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago
MUMBAI : India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to the highest level in eight months on an improvement in investment demand and as some jewellers restocked after New Delhi eased lockdowns, a government source said on Wednesday.
India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to the highest level in eight months on an improvement in investment demand and as some jewellers restocked after New Delhi eased lockdowns, a government source said on Wednesday.
The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, August imports surged to $3.7 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago, he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated