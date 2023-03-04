Gold jewellery sale without six-digit hallmark to be banned from next month

Sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without six-digit code shall be banned from next month. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution made an official statement in this regard and said that the decision has been taken to ensure quality culture in micro sale units. The statement made it clear that effective from 1st April 2023, sale of only those gold jewellery and gold artefacts shall be permitted that have been hallmarked with six-digit alphanumeric HUID — unique identification number. The decision was taken after a review meeting of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held on 3rd March 2023 chaired by the union cabinet minister Piyush Goyal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}