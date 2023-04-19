Gold likely to give 12% returns in FY24 as uncertainties loom in global financial markets. What should investors do?4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:58 PM IST
- In FY24, gold may give 12% returns. Factors like recession fears, a meltdown in economic activity in the US, and supply and demand dynamics are likely to work in favour of gold. The yellow metal has climbed by 20% since last year's Akshaya Tritiya.
Fiscal year FY23 emerged as a fruitful year for gold as the yellow metal gained popularity in investment options as uncertainties loomed in the global financial markets. MCX gold prices have climbed by 20% since last year's pO. The safe haven continues to be in focus as gold is the best bet for hedging returns against inflation and protect capital when the equity market is volatile. That being said, in FY24, WindMill Capital expects gold to give 12% returns. Factors like recession fears, a meltdown in economic activity in the US, and supply and demand dynamics are likely to work in favour of gold.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×