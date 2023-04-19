In the case of gold ETF, the research note pointed out that this investment mechanism is preferred over purchasing gold in physical forms like jewelry, coins, and bars. It can be either dematerialised or traded in paper form just like regular funds on the stock exchange. They are purchased and sold at the same rate across India, giving them an edge over physical jewelry. There is complete transparency in prices, and these funds can be traded at any time through a broker from any location. The investor doesn’t have to worry about storage, pay locker fees, and worry about safety issues as they hold these funds through Demat.