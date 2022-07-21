Talking about the decline in Gold prices and ETFs, Roopali Prabhu, CIO, and Co-head of Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth said, "In the calendar year 2021 the average monthly inflows in gold ETF was about ₹400crs. In Jan and February 2022, there were net outflows, but post the Russia-Ukraine crisis as the market corrected and inflation spiked a lot of money moved into Gold as a hedge against geopolitical risk, volatility, and inflation. While gold prices haven’t moved much, they have protected portfolios as the rest of the market (both equities and bonds) have corrected over the last few months. The sharp inflow in April of ₹1100crs was an aberration compared to 2021 average monthly inflows and we are now seeing flows normalise."