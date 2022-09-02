On the 3-month low performance of gold, Hareesh V, Head of Commodities at Geojit Financial Services said, "Gold prices in the international market shed below $1700 an ounce yesterday, on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will retain its aggressive rate hike policy. Easing safe-haven demand and a spike in the US dollar also weighed the sentiments. However, investors keenly awaiting for the key US job numbers, scheduled later the day to get a direction of the US economy."