“Tamil Nadu customs officials recovered 864 grams of gold paste, valued at ₹45.4 lakhs, from four passengers arriving from Dubai at Chennai Airport last night," officials told news agency ANI.
These accused were caught after an intelligence input was received on gold smuggling.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
In another similar incident, the Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala have seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts today.
According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth ₹8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.