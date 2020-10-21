Subscribe
Gold paste worth 45 lakh recovered from rectum of passengers at Chennai airport
Tamil Nadu customs officials recovered 864 grams of gold paste.

Gold paste worth 45 lakh recovered from rectum of passengers at Chennai airport

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

After due process and assistance of the medical team, the rectum concealed gold paste in the form of bundles was recovered during the medical examination of the accused flyers

The customs office of Chennai International Airport has shared a report to the media about gold seizure worth 45.4 lakh from four passengers who flew from Dubai to Chennai on Tuesday night.

After due process and assistance of the medical team, the rectum concealed gold paste in the form of bundles was recovered during the medical examination of the accused flyers.

“Tamil Nadu customs officials recovered 864 grams of gold paste, valued at 45.4 lakhs, from four passengers arriving from Dubai at Chennai Airport last night," officials told news agency ANI.

Gold worth 45 lakh seized at Chennai airport.
These accused were caught after an intelligence input was received on gold smuggling.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another similar incident, the Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala have seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts today.

According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth 8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.

