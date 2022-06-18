Gold price falters amid series of rate hikes by central banks. Should you buy?

Gold price outlook: For the next week, the gold price movement will be largely dictated by the trend of the dollar index. besides, risk sentiments in the markets and the trajectory of risk assets would also be on investors’ radar. The trend of crude oil prices will also have a bearing on inflation expectations and shall provide cues for gold prices.
Gold price outlook: The gold market struggled this week due to weak global cues for the precious metal. Gold prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday ended at ₹50,966 per 10 gram. Last Friday, the gold prices stood at ₹51,800. Spot gold too dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce and was on track for a 1.5% loss for this week, the biggest weekly drop since mid-May.
On Wednesday, the US central bank delivered its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 which led to a decline in gold prices.
According to commodity market experts, though the 75 bps rate hike by the US Fed was largely priced in by the market participants considering the skyrocketing inflation, the series of rate hikes by the Swiss National Bank and Bank of England during the week to stamp out inflation have raised worries that aggressive policy tightening by the major central banks could tip economies into a recession. This bodes well for gold prices in the near term.
Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Currency and Commodity Research at Religare Broking said "For the next week, the gold price movement will be largely dictated by the trend of the dollar index as it has been capitalizing on risk-off flows amid concerns about ebbing growth. Besides, risk sentiments in the markets and the trajectory of risk assets would also be on investors’ radar. The trend of crude oil prices will also have a bearing on inflation expectations and shall provide cues for gold prices. The other key highlight of the week would be the US Fed Chair's testimony that will throw some light on the central bank’s policy guidance and will steer gold prices".
Sachdeva said that the sharp volatility in global equities is also supporting the outlook for the precious metal as investors seek shelter in the safety of gold.
"While evaluating the near-term price outlook, gold is likely to consolidate in a range. On one hand soaring inflation and worries about growth slowdown worldwide are anchoring the demand outlook, on the other hand, the advance in the dollar index and aggressive rate hike campaign are curbing gains in the precious metal. As inflation is likely to remain elevated, the Fed looks to maintain a forceful policy stance and that can pose significant downside risks to global economic activity," she added.
According to Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI, and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities, gold prices are in a healthy position even as the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates to nearly 3.5% this year. "The sustainability of the higher prices is suspect. Will higher inflation trump interest rate hikes, and will the safe haven flows again get diverted to gold, is a question that only time will tell. The market will closely watch the Fed statements for asserting the policy stance going forward. While the Fed chair made it clear that they wanted to curtail inflation without having to stifle growth, whether this dovish tone translates to a more measured rate hike will be dependent on the inflation, employment, and economic data that will come during the next few weeks," Patnaik said. He predicted gold to oscillate between $1800 to $1860.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
