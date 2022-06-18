Gold price falters amid series of rate hikes by central banks. Should you buy?

According to Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI, and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities, gold prices are in a healthy position even as the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates to nearly 3.5% this year. "The sustainability of the higher prices is suspect. Will higher inflation trump interest rate hikes, and will the safe haven flows again get diverted to gold, is a question that only time will tell. The market will closely watch the Fed statements for asserting the policy stance going forward. While the Fed chair made it clear that they wanted to curtail inflation without having to stifle growth, whether this dovish tone translates to a more measured rate hike will be dependent on the inflation, employment, and economic data that will come during the next few weeks," Patnaik said. He predicted gold to oscillate between $1800 to $1860.