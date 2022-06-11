Gold price jumps as US inflation soars to record high. Good opportunity to buy?

Speaking on the reason for gold price rally on weekend, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Gold prices were listless throughout the week, while hovering in a narrow band but managed to post strong gains towards the close of the week. Investors remained on the sidelines as they were eyeing several economic variables, be it monetary policy, inflation figures, or the GDP data from the major economies. The dollar nudged higher again after the recent dip, which kept gold prices under check. On the other hand, the ECB laid the groundwork to start its rate hike campaign next month after almost a decade and will also end its asset purchases next month to rein in inflation. The inflation in the Euro Zone has surged to 8.1% YoY, the highest level on record. Moreover, the latest reading on US inflation showed a fresh 41-year high, as it grew by 8.6% YoY in May which has rekindled fears of heated inflation and strengthened the case for aggressive policy tightening by the US Fed. Meanwhile, the RBI also hiked the repo rate by 50bps, and the Bank of Australia announced a 50bps hike in the cash rate this week."

