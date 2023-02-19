Gold prices have neared a five-week low! At MCX, gold futures erased their psychological ₹56,000 per 10-gram mark. A strong dollar and bond yields which were sparked by worries of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve after key inflation data, made bullion unattractive this week. Gold prices faced their third weekly drop! Nevertheless, the outlook for this yellow metal is likely to pick up momentum ahead and touch new chapters. By end of 2023, at home, gold is seen to range between 56,800-57,200. Investors are suggested to buy on the dips!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}