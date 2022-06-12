Gold price outlook: US Fed meeting to dollar index — top 5 triggers to watch

Speaking on expected gold price triggers that may dictate precious bullion metal price in near term, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Going forward, the major highlight of the next week would be the US Fed meeting, where the central bank is expected to lift rates by another 50bps, the third rate hike in a row to tackle elevated inflation. In the economic calendar, retail sales & wholesale inflation numbers from the US will be on investors’ radar. Apart from the US, industrial production data from China & Europe will grab attention and provide further cues about global economic health. The dollar index movement would be crucial as the greenback is heading again towards two-decade highs that may limit the precious metal’s gains. Additionally, Indian inflation data will be a focal point for determining the rupee’s path which may further influence gold prices in the domestic markets."

