Gold price surges after import duty hike. Is this rise an opportunity to buy?

Asked about gold price outlook, the Religare expert said, "Looking ahead, the price outlook for gold is shaky in the short term as the tightening of global financial conditions is restricting the upside in the precious metal while looming recession risks are propelling safe-haven demand for gold on the other hand. Besides, energy and other commodity prices have drifted lower during the week, easing inflation expectations to a certain extent and giving a sense that the worst may be over for the rising inflation trajectory. In terms of key data, the US economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.6 per cent in the first quarter, after growing at a 6.9 per cent pace in the fourth quarter of 2021 adding to fears about recession, while underpinning gold prices to a large extent."