Gold and silver prices across India on Sunday are unchanged compared to the previous day's figures. The 10-gram gold in 24 carat is available at ₹50,130, while 22 carat in the same gram stood at ₹45,950. Last week, gold and silver futures witnessed volatility tracking global prices ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that will be pivotal for giving further clarity on economic prospects. Gold is seen as a safe haven for hedging returns against macroeconomic risks.

