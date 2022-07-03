The price of 24 carat in 10 gram has increased by at least ₹1,450 in three days. While the price of 22 carat gold has jumped by ₹1,350.
Gold prices on Sunday stayed steady across the country. However, the start of this month has resulted in gold prices getting costlier all thanks to the import duty hike. The price of 24 carat in 10 gram has increased by at least ₹1,450 in three days. While the price of 22 carat gold has jumped by ₹1,350.
Today, 10 gram gold in 22 carat is available at ₹48,000 and 24 carat is priced at ₹52,340.
These rates do not include GST, tax collected at source, and other levies.
In major cities, 24 carat gold in 10 gram is most expensive in Ahmedabad and Surat at ₹52,500. While cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vijaywada, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam are selling gold at ₹52,340 in the same carat.
Gold in 24 carat is priced at ₹52,390 in cities like Pune, Vadodara, Patna, and Nashik. In cities like Mysore, Mangalore, and Bangalore - gold is available at ₹52,420. Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh sold gold at ₹52,490. Meanwhile, the yellow metal was available at ₹52,280 in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.
According to Good Returns data, 24 carat gold was at ₹50,890 on June 30 and the 22 carat in 10 gram was available at ₹46,650.
However, on July 1, Finance Ministry increased gold import duty to 12.5% from 7.5% - resulting in a hike of 5%. Notably, it is expected that the total levies on gold could likely be around 18.45%.
Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking explains that in an attempt to stem the steep decline in the rupee and curb the widening trade deficit, which has soared to record highs of $23.33 bln in May amid rising import bills, the government has raised the import duty on gold by 5% in a surprise move, which makes the import duty on gold as 12.50%, while the effective duty on gold will be 15%, including the 2.5% Agri Cess, as social welfare surcharge of 0.75% has been exempted. In all, the net duty change will be 4.25%. Gold also attracts an additional 3% GST as well, which means the total levies on gold will be 18.45%.
