Gold prices are shining: Why rising bullion is positive for gold loans?

Motilal highlighted that from its channel checks in Southern India for gold loan NBFCs in general and Muthoot Finance in particular are --- a) higher gold prices have led to better gold loan demand and are also contributing to a significant decline in gold auctions, b) both Muthoot Finance/ Manappuram Finance have not made any notable changes to their gold loan schemes in Jan’23, which make it unlikely for gold loan NBFCs to re-introduce any teaser-rate loans to accelerate loan growth, c) the competitive landscape still remains highly aggressive suggesting little scope for any marked improvement in spreads/margins beyond what was reported in 2QFY23, and d) Metro cities/Tier-1 towns acknowledge that gold fin-techs such as Rupeek and Indiagold offer lower pricing and are still the biggest competition.