Gold prices fall ₹2,000 in 2 days and then recover slightly today2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 02:47 PM IST
- Gold rates had risen sharply in India after government raised import duty but have given up most of the gains
Listen to this article
Gold prices edged higher today in Indian markets after seeing a huge fall over the previous days. On MCX, gold prices were up 0.3% to ₹50,658 per 10 gram after falling nearly ₹2,000 in two days. Silver rates were higher today at ₹56,891 per kg. Gold rates had risen to ₹52,300 earlier this week after Indian government had hiked import duty on the precious to stem the fall in the rupee.