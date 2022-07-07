Gold prices fall 2,000 in 2 days and then recover slightly today

Until then, Axis Securities added, “gold will continue to find an edge over the other asset classes. It would be treated as an instrument providing flight to safety as slowdown risk mounts over the US market led by aggressive rate hike expectations. The US bond yields were largely volatile in the last one month and it has risen to 3% on an expectation of aggressive rate hikes. Against this backdrop, Gold will continue to be a preferred asset class until uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine conflict fades and will continue to attract investments as a proven hedge against other asset classes. It will continue to find support from the geopolitical risk and the inflation pressure in the global environment. We continue our Neutral stance on Gold and recommend a ‘Buy-on-Dips’ strategy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}