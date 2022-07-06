Gold prices crash to 6-month low, then recovers a bit

Global gold prices found some respite today after slumping to lowest in more than six months on Tuesday, amid a rally in US dollar. The greenback surged to the highest in more than two years as investors retreated to the haven, putting pressure on bullion. Today gold prices recovered a bit, rising 0.4% to $1,770.71 per ounce. On Tuesday, gold fell 2.3% to $1,767.53 an ounce, the lowest since December in intraday trading. In India, the fall in bullion has been cushioned by the recent import duty hike.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}