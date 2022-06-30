Gold prices fall today. How much is the yellow metal down this month2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 05:07 PM IST
- Gold rates today: The strength of the US dollar has put pressure on the yellow metal in recent months
Listen to this article
Gold and silver rates skidded in Indian markets, capping a weak month for precious metals. On MCX, gold futures were today down 0.3% to ₹50,580 per 10 gram. So far this month, gold has fallen about ₹600 while on a three-month basis, the yellow metal is down about ₹1,100 per 10 gram. Silver futures were weak today and were down 0.9% at ₹59,259 per kg.