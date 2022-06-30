Gold prices fall today. How much is the yellow metal down this month

Gold Technical Outlook

“Gold futures posted a third straight session of loss on Wednesday, with prices settling at their lowest in just over two weeks due to strength in the U.S. dollar and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell which suggested that the central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy. Gold has support at $1808-1795, while resistance is at $1828-1840. Silver has support at $20.48-20.20, while resistance is at $21.20-21.50. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,370–49,110, while resistance is at ₹50,940–51,120. Silver has support at ₹58,780-58,150, while resistance is at ₹60,220–60,610," Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. (With Agency Inputs)