Gold prices hit new record high as US-China tension escalate

Gold prices continued to rally as investors flocked to buying the safe haven amid rising tensions between world’s two biggest economies US and China while there is a growing nervousness of second wave of coronavirus infections. On Monday, gold prices hit a record of $1945.26 per ounce in international markets. In India too, spot gold prices hit a new high of ₹52260 per 10 grams. Massive stimulus measures introduced by central banks around the globe have been pushing gold prices higher in last few months.