Gold prices today fall for 4th day in a row, silver rates tumble

Gold prices struggled for the fourth day in a row in Indian markets as futures on MCX fell 0.3% to ₹50,610 per 10 gram, tracking decline in global rates. Silver futures on MCX slumped 1.3% to ₹60,494 per kg. In four days, gold fell about ₹500 as the precious metal remained in a narrow range. In global markets, gold eased 0.3% to $1,827.03 per ounce as the US dollar hovered near two-decade highs. A firm dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

