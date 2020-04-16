Gold prices in India edged lower today though the decline was marginal. On MCX, June gold futures were down 0.2% to ₹46,620 per 10 gram, the first fall in four sessions. Silver rates however saw a sharp decline. May futures on MCX fell nearly 1% to ₹43,607 per kg. Gold prices have zoomed to record highs in India, hitting ₹46,785 per 10 gram in previous session. Analysts attributed today's fall to profit-taking after the recent run-up in prices.

In global markets, gold prices moved higher as downbeat US economic data heightened fears of a deeper global recession due to coronavirus. Spot gold rose marginally to to $1,717.20 per ounce with gains capped by a strong US dollar. Overnight, data showed US retailers suffered a record sales collapse in March due to the outbreak but a flight to safety pushed the dollar higher against its peers.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to $15.38 and platinum fell 1.1% to $770.80.

The spread between spot and futures gold price in global markets has narrowed, showing some easing about tightness concerns, says Kotak Securities in a note.

"Futures moved to a steep premium amid concerns that deliveries may be impacted due to virus related restrictions. Gold has surged to multi-year highs and while overall sentiment is positive, lack of significant fresh triggers could result in bouts of profit taking hence one must wait for corrective dips to create long positions," the brokerage said.

Investment demand for gold continued to rise. The holdings SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% to 1,021.69 tonnes on Wednesday.

Virus related development, statements from central banks and governments on economic impact and stimulus measures and the movement of US dollar as well as general risk sentiment will guide the price movement of gold and silver in near term, say analysts.

Back in India, the government has announced the timeline for issuance of sovereign gold bonds, which pay an annual interest of 2.5% and have a maturity of eight years. (Check dates here)

The issue price of the bonds will depend then-prevailing price of gold. These bonds will open for subscription six times in the first half of this fiscal, April to September.