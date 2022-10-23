Gold prices likely to rise ahead; time to invest in sovereign bonds, ETF?

October month is full of festivals this year. At first, it was Navratri, and now Diwali. Not just that, even wedding season has commenced further fuelling demand for gold. Notably, the demand for the yellow metal is likely to continue for at least 1 to 2 months. However, in times, when inflationary pressures are heightened, macroeconomic conditions weakened along with volatility in markets, gold which is usually seen as a haven for hedging funds has not performed well broadly this year, thanks to a stronger dollar and spike in treasury yields. Notably, in the short run, markets tone is likely to be bearish. Experts believe there is an opportunity for investing in sovereign gold bonds or gold ETFs via SIP, especially on every dip in markets.

