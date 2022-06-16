Gold prices rise today but still down ₹1,200 in 2 days2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- Gold rates have benefitted from downbeat growth forecasts and persisting inflation concerns
Gold and silver rates today edged higher in Indian markets after recent volatile sessions. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹50,670 per 10 gram while silver futures went up by 0.6%. Gold had hit a one-month high of ₹51,800 per 10 gram on Friday. In global markets, gold was flat at $1,832.30 an ounce. Overnight, the US Fed hiked benchmark interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest in 28 years - but chairman Jerome Powell said “today’s 75 basis-point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common."