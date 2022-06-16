Gold and silver rates today edged higher in Indian markets after recent volatile sessions. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹50,670 per 10 gram while silver futures went up by 0.6%. Gold had hit a one-month high of ₹51,800 per 10 gram on Friday. In global markets, gold was flat at $1,832.30 an ounce. Overnight, the US Fed hiked benchmark interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest in 28 years - but chairman Jerome Powell said “today’s 75 basis-point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common."

“COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1835/oz as US dollar index and bond yields have come off the highs post Fed decision. Fed failed to surprise market players as it raised interest rate by 0.75% in a bid to get inflation under control. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also tried to calm market nerves by stating that further big moves will be rare," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"Gold also benefitted from downbeat growth forecasts and persisting inflation concerns. Gold fell sharply in anticipation of Fed’s big rate hike and has now bounced back as Fed failed to surprise. We may see volatile trade as Fed decision is assessed however faster tightening is negative for gold," he added.

Among other precious metals, spot silver firmed 0.1% to $21.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $940.98, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,870.79.

“Gold has support at $1816-1805, while resistance is at $1840-1851. Silver has support at $21.24-20.85, while resistance is at $21.65-21.85. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,240–50,010, while resistance is at ₹50,780–51,150. Silver has support at ₹60,120-59,550, while resistance is at ₹61,380–61,710," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

“Gold and silver market is holding its ground and clocked modest gains after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points and indicated aggressive rate hikes through the rest of the year to cool inflation pressures. The US 10-year Treasury yields extended losses post Fed announcement, down 7 basis points (bps) to 3.33%," he added.