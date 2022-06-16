Gold prices rise today but still down 1,200 in 2 days

Gold and silver rates today edged higher in Indian markets after recent volatile sessions. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.4% to ₹50,670 per 10 gram while silver futures went up by 0.6%. Gold had hit a one-month high of ₹51,800 per 10 gram on Friday. In global markets, gold was flat at $1,832.30 an ounce. Overnight, the US Fed hiked benchmark interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest in 28 years - but chairman Jerome Powell said “today’s 75 basis-point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}