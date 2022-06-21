Gold prices struggle today, down ₹1,000 in a week; silver rates flat2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM IST
- Gold rates today: A pullback in US dollar helped support bullion but firm US bond yields capped gains
Gold and silver prices struggled today in Indian markets amid subdued global cues. On MCX, gold futures was flat at ₹50,746 per 10 gram, down about ₹1,000 from previous week's highs. Silver was also flat at ₹60720 per kg. In global markets, gold remained steady near $1,838.26 per ounce, after a range-bound action the previous day. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.65 per ounce while platinum gained 0.3% to $934.07.