Gold and silver prices struggled today in Indian markets amid subdued global cues. On MCX, gold futures was flat at ₹50,746 per 10 gram, down about ₹1,000 from previous week's highs. Silver was also flat at ₹60720 per kg. In global markets, gold remained steady near $1,838.26 per ounce, after a range-bound action the previous day. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.65 per ounce while platinum gained 0.3% to $934.07.

Gold traders will be closely watching comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will testify in Washington D.C. later this week after the US central bank approved hiked interest rates by 75 bps earlier this month - the biggest in decades.

A pullback in US dollar helped support gold prices, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. But firm US bond yields capped gains.

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1840/oz as support from choppiness in US dollar, global growth worries, inflation concerns and ETF outflows is countered by higher bond yields and monetary tightening stance of Fed and other central banks. Gold has managed to hold above $1800/oz level despite aggressive moves by central banks which shows that a near term bottom is in place however with Fed emphasizing on monetary tightening, the US dollar may remain supported and this may keep pressure on gold prices," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

Although bullion is often seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields nothing.

“The dollar index showed some profit taking after ECB’s interest rate hike talks and further rate hike prospects of the BOE. Profit taking in the dollar index and slower global growth outlook supported both precious metals. Gold has support at $1828-1816, while resistance at $1852-1861. Silver has support at $21.35-20.95, while resistance is at $21.85-21.95. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,440–50,110, while resistance is at ₹50,980–51,240. Silver has support at Rs60,120-59,550, while resistance is at ₹61,380–61,710,"said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond or SGB scheme for the current fiscal is open for subscription. The issue price has been fixed at ₹5,091 per gram of gold. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series I will remain open till June 24, 2022.