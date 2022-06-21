Gold prices struggle today, down 1,000 in a week; silver rates flat

“COMEX gold trades mixed near $1840/oz as support from choppiness in US dollar, global growth worries, inflation concerns and ETF outflows is countered by higher bond yields and monetary tightening stance of Fed and other central banks. Gold has managed to hold above $1800/oz level despite aggressive moves by central banks which shows that a near term bottom is in place however with Fed emphasizing on monetary tightening, the US dollar may remain supported and this may keep pressure on gold prices," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.