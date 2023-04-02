Gold prices surge 15% in FY23, may touch ₹66,000-68,000 levels in FY24. Should you invest?3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- On the back of weak and uncertain performance in risky assets, the brokerage's analyst strongly advised to remain invested in Gold for a further 10-15% returns on the base case and 15-20% on the bull case scenario.
Gold prices recorded double-digit growth in fiscal year FY23, proving to become one of the best alternatives to give strong returns amidst extreme volatility in the equities. Where Nifty and Sensex have broadly given flat to negative returns in FY23, gold has risen by a whopping 15% owing to macroeconomic risks. The financial year FY24 looks lucrative for the bullion and it has the potential to further rise between 15% to 20% in a bull case scenario. So what is the next level of gold in FY24?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×