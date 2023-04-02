Gold prices recorded double-digit growth in fiscal year FY23, proving to become one of the best alternatives to give strong returns amidst extreme volatility in the equities. Where Nifty and Sensex have broadly given flat to negative returns in FY23, gold has risen by a whopping 15% owing to macroeconomic risks. The financial year FY24 looks lucrative for the bullion and it has the potential to further rise between 15% to 20% in a bull case scenario. So what is the next level of gold in FY24?

