Gold prices today fall after hitting 1-month high, silver rates drop sharply

“On Friday, Gold and Silver prices gained despite higher US yields and a stronger dollar. Gold rebounded again to $1824 and breached $1850 before clocking additional gains to reach $1870, while silver also jumped after slipping to a low of $21.24 but closed nearly at day's high at $21.89. However, post the release of the US May CPI report, gold and silver bottomed at $1824 and $21.24 respectively, the lowest level in three weeks as Treasury yields moved higher," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.