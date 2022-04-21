Gold prices fell for the fourth day in a row in Indian markets. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.12% at ₹52567 per 10 gram while silver dipped 0.4% to ₹68,136 per kg. The yellow metal has been under pressure amid multi-year high US bond yields and a strong US dollar. Gold had hit a high of ₹55,700 per 10 gram last month in domestic markets.

In international markets, gold prices eases today as a rebound in US yields offset the precious metal's safe-haven appeal stemming from the Ukraine crisis and inflation concerns. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,951.76 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver dipped 0.4% to $25.07 per ounce, platinum was flat at $986.86, and palladium slipped 0.2% to 2,446.17.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities, says gold has support at $1938-1928, while resistance at $1962-1972.

“Silver has support at $24.90-24.68, while resistance is at $25.30-25.48. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹52,420–52,250, while resistance is at ₹52,950–53,110. Silver has support at ₹68,020- 67,650 while resistance is at ₹68,740–69,210," he said.

Earlier this week, gold came within striking distance of the key $2,000 level as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids. US bond yields have moved higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates as inflation accelerates. Gold is highly sensitive to rising short-term U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Analysts say factors like stubborn inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, flare-up in covid cases in some countries will be supportive of gold prices and will help support the precious metal on the downside.

“Ongoing uncertainties between Russia and Ukraine and inflationary pressure is supporting the metal prices; although rising U.S. Yields, Dollar and anticipation of Fed's aggressive stance in the May meet is keeping a check on metals. As we approach the next Fed meet, market participants will continue to factor in the tighter monetary policy expectations," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. (With Agency Inputs)