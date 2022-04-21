Gold prices today fall for fourth day in a row, down 3,000 in a month

Gold prices fell for the fourth day in a row in Indian markets. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.12% at ₹52567 per 10 gram while silver dipped 0.4% to ₹68,136 per kg. The yellow metal has been under pressure amid multi-year high US bond yields and a strong US dollar. Gold had hit a high of ₹55,700 per 10 gram last month in domestic markets.

