Gold prices today fall for sixth day in a row, down 1,600 in a week

“We expect some more weakness in gold price in today’s session. Gold has support at $1917-1905, while resistance at $1940-1948. Silver has support at $23.80-23.62, while resistance is at $24.34-24.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹51,920–51,770, while resistance is at ₹52,420–52,550. Silver has support at ₹66,050- 65,710 while resistance is at ₹66,890–67,270," Kalantri added.