Gold rates slipped in Indian markets today amid subdued global cues while silver rates saw a sharp fall. On MCX, gold futures were down at ₹50,862 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.75% to ₹61,830 per kg. In global markets, gold rates remained subdued near one-week lows of around $1,842 per ounce amid a spike in US bond yields. Traders were also cautious ahead of US inflation data due later this week.

US yields spiked to near one-month highs ahead of this week's US bond auction while the dollar also strengthened. Last week's better-than-expected jobs report in US boosted expectations of continued tightening by the Fed. The European Central Bank is also meeting later this week as investors ramp up their bets on rate hikes this year. Higher rates dampen gold's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to $21.92.

Choppy with corrective selloffs in gold likely as long as prices stay below support of $1,848, says domestic brokerage Geojit. Recovery rallies are anticipated only a break above $1868, it added.

If “silver prices stay above the support of $21.50, upticks likely to continue the day. A direct drop below $20 would trigger major liquidation," the brokerage added.

“COMEX gold trades little changed near $1844/oz weighed down by gains in US dollar and US bond yields as US jobs report further strengthened market expectations that Fed may continue with its monetary tightening. ETF outflows also show that investors are exiting the metal," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

“However, supporting gold price are increased inflationary concerns amid rising energy prices and uncertainty about Ukraine’s grain exports, increased geopolitical tensions relating to North Korea and global growth worries. Gold may remain a range near $1850/oz amid mixed factors however strength in US dollar may keep pressure on prices."