Gold prices today fall for third day in a row, silver rates tumble

US yields spiked to near one-month highs ahead of this week's US bond auction while the dollar also strengthened. Last week's better-than-expected jobs report in US boosted expectations of continued tightening by the Fed. The European Central Bank is also meeting later this week as investors ramp up their bets on rate hikes this year. Higher rates dampen gold's appeal as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to $21.92.