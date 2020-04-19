Gold prices fall 1,500 per 10 gram, a day after hitting record high

It has been a volatile week for gold in India. After futures gold rates on MCX hit a new intra-day high of ₹47,327 per 10 gram on Thursday, the next day, prices fell 3.3% or ₹1,573 per gram to end at ₹45,685. A similar trend was seen in global markets. On Friday, gold fell as much as 2% to below $1,700 an ounce in global markets as investors globally drew comfort from US President Donald Trump's plans to gradually re-open the U.S. economy in a three-stage approach. Silver rates on MCX ended the week at ₹42,667 per kg, down 3.59% from the previous day's price.

Global stock markets closed out a second straight week of gains after Trump laid out guidelines for gradually reopening the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy. Also lifting the investor mood, a media report said that Gilead Sciences experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir was showing promise.

Some investors also booked after the recent rally in gold prices. Gold has come under pressure amid profit-taking after rally to 2012 highs earlier this week while improving risk sentiment put downward pressure, Kotak Securities said in a report.

"Gold has been on an up move for last few days but is struggling to sustain above $1750/oz level. With general strength in US dollar, we recommend one to wait for lower levels to create fresh long positions," the brokerage said, adding that the metal continues to remain supported by increasing virus spread worldwide which will keep economic growth under pressure and force central banks and governments to continue with stimulus measures.

Meanwhile, physical gold demand in many parts of the world continued to be in the doldrums as the coronavirus-led restrictions stalled activity. In the world's second biggest bullion consumer, India, an extended lockdown kept spot market trading suspended while domestic futures prices soared to a record.

A steady US dollar and muted physical market activities are likely to limit major gains in the commodity, said Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The first tranche of sovereign gold bonds for the financial year 2020-21 from government of India will open for subscription from tomorrow. It will remain open till April 24. According to the timeline released by the government, six tranches of gold bonds will be issued during the first half of the year, one tranche each month.



