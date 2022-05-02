Gold prices today fall to near 2-month lows ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

In global markets, gold rates were down 0.6% at $1,884.50 per ounce. The Fed meet will be held this week and the market is pricing in a 50 basis point hike. The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to begin its two-day meeting on May 3. The uncertainty is around how hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound in comments following the decision. Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.